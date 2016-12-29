UFC 207 fighters react to Ronda Rousey's media refusal: 'This could open the floodgates'
If 2016 was the year of chaos, and good lord it most certainly was, then it is only fitting that it ends with a fight week every bit as bizarre as the 12 months that preceded it. And UFC 207 is nothing if not bizarre.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MMAFighting.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does Jimmie get to 8?
|1 hr
|Orange God
|33
|Johnson champion again and on pole for NASCAR s...
|4 hr
|MrTinkertrain24
|4
|Who's autograph is this?
|Dec 25
|orange God
|3
|Retired NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon to drive in...
|Dec 25
|Orange God
|3
|A win every 6.8 Sprint Cup races.
|Dec 25
|Orange God
|10
|Danica Patrick is 'so sad' and sick of mediocri...
|Dec 25
|Orange God
|6
|For the record, I HATE ...
|Dec 25
|Orange God
|17
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC