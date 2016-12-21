Throttle-Back Thursday: Road America'...

Throttle-Back Thursday: Road America's longest race, part one

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: AutoWeek

The 1986 CART Indy Car Race for Life 200 wasn't supposed to be especially grueling -- 50 laps of Road America, a little over 200 miles -- but it took around two weeks to finally complete thanks to weather that made Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin's name seem all too accurate. The race, slated for Sept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoWeek.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NASCAR Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Does Jimmie get to 8? 9 hr Orange God 20
News Danica Patrick is 'so sad' and sick of mediocri... Dec 14 Hilton Head 5
Who's autograph is this? Dec 14 WWE CRASHCAR 2016 2
For the record, I HATE ... Dec 9 Wang 15
ABC Coverage Sucks (Sep '09) Dec 8 Dog Breath 7
A win every 6.8 Sprint Cup races. Dec 7 MrTinkertrain24 8
Alternate ways to watch NASCAR race broadcasts Dec 5 RiverMikeRat 1
See all NASCAR Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NASCAR Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Death Penalty
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,730 • Total comments across all topics: 277,321,918

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC