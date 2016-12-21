Team NZ Ready to Start the New Year on Track

Team NZ Motorsport is pleased to announce that no sooner will New Year have arrived than we will be kicking off our 2017 racing programme as we are gearing up to contest the final two rounds of the Asian Le Mans Series 2016/2017 season, in Buriram and Sepang . Our usual driver roster, Graeme Dowsett and John Curran, will be in the #77 Porsche 997 GT3 Cup for both races while Thai driver Paul Kanjanapas will join us for the 4-hour race in Buriram, which will give us a very well rounded lineup.

