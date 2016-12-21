Stroll impressing Williams in Villeneuve-like rookie test programme
Williams' outgoing tech chief Pat Symonds says he was impressed by Lance Stroll's performances in his pre-F1 test programme, likening the Canadian's preparation to that of compatriot Jacques Villeneuve. Stroll will be entering F1 in next year, graduating into a Williams race seat after he became European F3 champion in 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Motorsport.com.
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does Jimmie get to 8?
|41 min
|Orange God
|31
|Who's autograph is this?
|Sun
|orange God
|3
|Retired NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon to drive in...
|Sun
|Orange God
|3
|A win every 6.8 Sprint Cup races.
|Sun
|Orange God
|10
|Danica Patrick is 'so sad' and sick of mediocri...
|Sun
|Orange God
|6
|For the record, I HATE ...
|Sun
|Orange God
|17
|ABC Coverage Sucks (Sep '09)
|Dec 8
|Dog Breath
|7
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC