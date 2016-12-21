Stroll impressing Williams in Villene...

Stroll impressing Williams in Villeneuve-like rookie test programme

Williams' outgoing tech chief Pat Symonds says he was impressed by Lance Stroll's performances in his pre-F1 test programme, likening the Canadian's preparation to that of compatriot Jacques Villeneuve. Stroll will be entering F1 in next year, graduating into a Williams race seat after he became European F3 champion in 2016.

