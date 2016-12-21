Schedule of Christmas holiday closings 51 minutes ago GARBAGE...

The Solid Waste Department will accommodate customers with additional garbage from the Christmas holiday by offering extra trash collection Monday through Dec. 30. Residents are asked to put extra holiday trash in plastic garbage bags or standard trash cans no larger than 45 gallons by 7 a.m. on their normal yard waste collection day. If the trash and yard waste are normally collected on the same day, place any additional Christmas trash at least 5 feet from the city-issued trash cart.

