Schedule of Christmas holiday closings 51 minutes ago GARBAGE...
The Solid Waste Department will accommodate customers with additional garbage from the Christmas holiday by offering extra trash collection Monday through Dec. 30. Residents are asked to put extra holiday trash in plastic garbage bags or standard trash cans no larger than 45 gallons by 7 a.m. on their normal yard waste collection day. If the trash and yard waste are normally collected on the same day, place any additional Christmas trash at least 5 feet from the city-issued trash cart.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A win every 6.8 Sprint Cup races.
|2 hr
|Orange God
|10
|Does Jimmie get to 8?
|3 hr
|Orange God
|27
|Danica Patrick is 'so sad' and sick of mediocri...
|8 hr
|Orange God
|6
|For the record, I HATE ...
|8 hr
|Orange God
|17
|Who's autograph is this?
|Dec 14
|WWE CRASHCAR 2016
|2
|ABC Coverage Sucks (Sep '09)
|Dec 8
|Dog Breath
|7
|Alternate ways to watch NASCAR race broadcasts
|Dec 5
|RiverMikeRat
|1
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC