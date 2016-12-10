's top 10 racing storylines of 2016
From racing's greatest win-and-walk moment in years and the potential infusion of a new owner in F1 to the crowning of NASCAR's third seven-time champion, 2016 left fans with plenty to talk about -- and plenty to look forward to in 2017. We saw a teenager win in F1, a three-time NASCAR Cup champion call it a career and "The Captain" Roger Penske win another championship, among other highlights.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoWeek.
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does Jimmie get to 8?
|7 hr
|Orange God
|33
|Johnson champion again and on pole for NASCAR s...
|10 hr
|MrTinkertrain24
|4
|Who's autograph is this?
|Dec 25
|orange God
|3
|Retired NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon to drive in...
|Dec 25
|Orange God
|3
|A win every 6.8 Sprint Cup races.
|Dec 25
|Orange God
|10
|Danica Patrick is 'so sad' and sick of mediocri...
|Dec 25
|Orange God
|6
|For the record, I HATE ...
|Dec 25
|Orange God
|17
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC