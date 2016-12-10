's top 10 racing storylines of 2016

From racing's greatest win-and-walk moment in years and the potential infusion of a new owner in F1 to the crowning of NASCAR's third seven-time champion, 2016 left fans with plenty to talk about -- and plenty to look forward to in 2017. We saw a teenager win in F1, a three-time NASCAR Cup champion call it a career and "The Captain" Roger Penske win another championship, among other highlights.

