Richard Childress Racing will field eight NASCAR teams in 2017
Richard Childress Racing has stacked the deck in its efforts to return to the forefront of NASCAR in 2017. The legendary Chevrolet organization announced on Wednesday that it would run eight full-time teams across the Monster Energy Cup Series and Xfinity Series respectively.
