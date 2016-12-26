Program helps students learn to be en...

Program helps students learn to be engineers

Read more: Toledo Blade

Genius Garage added a slot car program option in November to help both high school and college students hone their skills and learn more engineering concepts by designing slot cars. University of Toledo student Ryan Beagle, second from right, cheers after winning a slot car race against, from left, Genius Garage president Casey Putsch and team members Cole Robertson and Matt Westrick at the program's garage on West Central Avenue.

