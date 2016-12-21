Pro gamer Carroll trains with Bird ahead of Vegas $1m showdown

Professional gamer, and Scottish Formula Ford racer, Graham Carroll has been training with DS Virgin Racing's Sam Bird ahead next month's eRace in Las Vegas - with a prize pot of $1million at stake. Virgin has 'adopted' Carroll as its pro gamer, and he will join its Formula E regulars Bird and Jose Maria Lopez as they take to the simulators during the Las Vegas Consumer Electronics Show for the biggest eSports racing event in history on January 7. All 20 Formula E drivers, plus ten professional gamers, go head to head in a series of qualifying rounds in the same style as conventional Formula E events.

