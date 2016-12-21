New entry record set for 2017 Chili Bowl, more expected
TULSA, Okla.- The 30th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals set the mark at 349 entries, but the 31st edition just smashed that record as 358 entries have been turned in for the annual Midget car race. With the 31st annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals slated for January 10-14 inside Tulsa, Oklahoma's River Spirit Expo Center, there is still time to further that record as entries can be accepted all the way up until the final preliminary night on January 13. The question now is can the attendance record of 335 be broken? The mark was also set during the 30th annual event.
