New entry record set for 2017 Chili B...

New entry record set for 2017 Chili Bowl, more expected

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: WDUN-AM Gainesville

TULSA, Okla.- The 30th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals set the mark at 349 entries, but the 31st edition just smashed that record as 358 entries have been turned in for the annual Midget car race. With the 31st annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals slated for January 10-14 inside Tulsa, Oklahoma's River Spirit Expo Center, there is still time to further that record as entries can be accepted all the way up until the final preliminary night on January 13. The question now is can the attendance record of 335 be broken? The mark was also set during the 30th annual event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDUN-AM Gainesville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NASCAR Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Johnson champion again and on pole for NASCAR s... 2 hr MrTinkertrain24 4
Does Jimmie get to 8? 3 hr Hilton Head 32
Who's autograph is this? Dec 25 orange God 3
News Retired NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon to drive in... Dec 25 Orange God 3
A win every 6.8 Sprint Cup races. Dec 25 Orange God 10
News Danica Patrick is 'so sad' and sick of mediocri... Dec 25 Orange God 6
For the record, I HATE ... Dec 25 Orange God 17
See all NASCAR Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NASCAR Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,223 • Total comments across all topics: 277,433,760

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC