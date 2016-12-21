NASCAR Xfinity: Richard Childress Racing expands
Richard Childress Racing is expanding its NASCAR Xfinity Series presence to five full-time teams in 2017, bringing its total of NASCAR national-level teams to eight entries, including its three-car Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series operation. The expansion to a five-car Xfinity effort, up from four, includes the addition of Daniel Hemric from the Camping World Truck Series to drive the No.
