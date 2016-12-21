NASCAR Truck: Myatt Snider rounds-out...

NASCAR Truck: Myatt Snider rounds-out No. 51 line-up

Kyle Busch Motorsports has signed Myatt Snider to round out the driver roster for its No. 51 Toyota in NASCAR Camping World Truck Series competition for 2017.

