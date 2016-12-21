NASCAR team owner Jack Roush interview

There are a few Sprint Cup owners who would trade their soul for Jack Roush's rA©sumA©: 3,449 team starts, 88 poles, 135 wins, two championships and 49 top-10 point finishes since 1988. But his Ford-based organization has struggled in recent years, going 0-for-308 since mid-2014.

