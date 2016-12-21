NASCAR team owner Jack Roush interview
There are a few Sprint Cup owners who would trade their soul for Jack Roush's rA©sumA©: 3,449 team starts, 88 poles, 135 wins, two championships and 49 top-10 point finishes since 1988. But his Ford-based organization has struggled in recent years, going 0-for-308 since mid-2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoWeek.
Comments
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does Jimmie get to 8?
|9 hr
|Orange God
|20
|Danica Patrick is 'so sad' and sick of mediocri...
|Dec 14
|Hilton Head
|5
|Who's autograph is this?
|Dec 14
|WWE CRASHCAR 2016
|2
|For the record, I HATE ...
|Dec 9
|Wang
|15
|ABC Coverage Sucks (Sep '09)
|Dec 8
|Dog Breath
|7
|A win every 6.8 Sprint Cup races.
|Dec 7
|MrTinkertrain24
|8
|Alternate ways to watch NASCAR race broadcasts
|Dec 5
|RiverMikeRat
|1
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC