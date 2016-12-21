NASCAR Cup: Michael Waltrip confirms ...

NASCAR Cup: Michael Waltrip confirms he'll run Daytona 500

4 hrs ago Read more: Auto Racing Daily

In responding to a fan question via Twitter just before Christmas, Michael Waltrip confirmed that he would compete as a driver in the Daytona 500 on Feb. 26. While Waltrip has confirmed entrance in the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season-opener, details regarding for whom he'd drive have not been released, other than he'll be driving for a Toyota team with sponsorship backing from Aaron's with whom Waltrip has a long-running relationship. Waltrip is a former co-owner in the series, but his Michael Waltrip Racing team shuttered its operations at the end of the 2015 season.

Chicago, IL

