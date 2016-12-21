NASCAR Cup: Martin Truex Jr. honored by EMPA
The membership of the Eastern Motorsport Press Association voted Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Martin Truex Jr. its 2016 National Driver of the Year. It is Truex's second such award, as he also was honored similarly by the EMPA in 2004.
