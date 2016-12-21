NASCAR Cup: Joey Gase strikes deal with BK Racing
Joey Gase is slated to drive the No. 23 Toyota for BK Racing in at least three Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races in 2017, beginning with the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 26. A press release also mentions Gase in the No.
