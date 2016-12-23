NASCAR community supports fire relief in Tennessee
The NASCAR Foundation has joined efforts to support a comprehensive relief campaign for those affected by the recent tragic fires in Sevier County, Tennessee, with a contribution to the Food City Charitable Foundation. Led by Food City's President and CEO Steve C. Smith, action was taken quickly to build a response to the tragedy through the Food City Charitable Foundation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NASCAR Winston Cup Scene.
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does Jimmie get to 8?
|9 hr
|Orange God
|20
|Danica Patrick is 'so sad' and sick of mediocri...
|Dec 14
|Hilton Head
|5
|Who's autograph is this?
|Dec 14
|WWE CRASHCAR 2016
|2
|For the record, I HATE ...
|Dec 9
|Wang
|15
|ABC Coverage Sucks (Sep '09)
|Dec 8
|Dog Breath
|7
|A win every 6.8 Sprint Cup races.
|Dec 7
|MrTinkertrain24
|8
|Alternate ways to watch NASCAR race broadcasts
|Dec 5
|RiverMikeRat
|1
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC