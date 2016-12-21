Nascar 2 mins ago 6:37 p.m.Jeff Gordon talks life off the track, his...
Jeff Gordon says being fired from a race team was one of the best things that ever happened to him. It's one of the things he reveals in his new book.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCNC-TV Charlotte.
Comments
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does Jimmie get to 8?
|3 hr
|Orange God
|14
|Danica Patrick is 'so sad' and sick of mediocri...
|Dec 14
|Hilton Head
|5
|Who's autograph is this?
|Dec 14
|WWE CRASHCAR 2016
|2
|For the record, I HATE ...
|Dec 9
|Wang
|15
|ABC Coverage Sucks (Sep '09)
|Dec 8
|Dog Breath
|7
|A win every 6.8 Sprint Cup races.
|Dec 7
|MrTinkertrain24
|8
|Alternate ways to watch NASCAR race broadcasts
|Dec 5
|RiverMikeRat
|1
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC