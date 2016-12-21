Mother and son collect great Ford Mustangs
Like father, like son, the old saying goes, but here's a twist, like mother, like son, as is the case with Brad Stone and his mother, Mary Stone. Brad, is a Mustang aficionado, and so is his mother, the difference being Brad likes classic Mustangs while Mary likes classics to be.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Johnson champion again and on pole for NASCAR s...
|36 min
|MrTinkertrain24
|4
|Does Jimmie get to 8?
|1 hr
|Hilton Head
|32
|Who's autograph is this?
|Dec 25
|orange God
|3
|Retired NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon to drive in...
|Dec 25
|Orange God
|3
|A win every 6.8 Sprint Cup races.
|Dec 25
|Orange God
|10
|Danica Patrick is 'so sad' and sick of mediocri...
|Dec 25
|Orange God
|6
|For the record, I HATE ...
|Dec 25
|Orange God
|17
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC