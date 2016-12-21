More surprises as F1 shake-up continues

London - Formula One's post-season shake-up took another spin on Tuesday with Williams announcing the departure of technical head Pat Symonds while Valtteri Bottas moved closer to Mercedes and Felipe Massa's retirement looked to be coming to an end. Williams said Symonds, 63, would be leaving on 31 December, amid speculation that Paddy Lowe is set to join Williams from dominant world champion Mercedes to take up a similar role.

