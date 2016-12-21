Lawrence County enters dumpster business

Lawrence County enters dumpster business

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Decatur Daily

Director Willie Allen talks with driver Buddy Oliver while he loads a dumpster at the Lawrence County Solid Waste Department in Moulton. MICHAEL WETZEL/DECATUR DAILY A new dumpster front-loader costs about $230,000, said Lawrence County Solid Waste Director Willie Allen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NASCAR Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Does Jimmie get to 8? 1 hr MrTinkertrain24 28
Who's autograph is this? 16 hr orange God 3
News Retired NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon to drive in... 19 hr Orange God 3
A win every 6.8 Sprint Cup races. 21 hr Orange God 10
News Danica Patrick is 'so sad' and sick of mediocri... Sun Orange God 6
For the record, I HATE ... Sun Orange God 17
ABC Coverage Sucks (Sep '09) Dec 8 Dog Breath 7
See all NASCAR Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NASCAR Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,504 • Total comments across all topics: 277,353,578

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC