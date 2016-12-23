Lakeville swimmer Regan Smith, the Ri...

Lakeville swimmer Regan Smith, the Riptide Rocket, has Olympic dreams

When Regan Smith left the USA Winter Junior Championships in College Station, Texas, two weeks ago, she not only secured two national swimming records for 13- and 14-year-old women, but also a new nickname: the Riptide Rocket. Smith swims at rocket-like speeds and competes for Riptide Swim Club in Apple Valley.

