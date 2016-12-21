Kanaan joins Ford GT squad for Rolex ...

Kanaan joins Ford GT squad for Rolex 24 assault

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Motorsport.com

IndyCar regular Tony Kanaan will join Ford Chip Ganassi Racing for its assault on the Rolex 24 at Daytona next month, it has been announced. The 41-year-old Brazilian is no stranger to the US endurance classic, having taken overall victory along with Ganassi teammates Scott Dixon, Kyle Larson and Jamie McMurray back in 2015 in a Ford-powered Riley DP.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Motorsport.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NASCAR Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Does Jimmie get to 8? 9 hr Orange God 20
News Danica Patrick is 'so sad' and sick of mediocri... Dec 14 Hilton Head 5
Who's autograph is this? Dec 14 WWE CRASHCAR 2016 2
For the record, I HATE ... Dec 9 Wang 15
ABC Coverage Sucks (Sep '09) Dec 8 Dog Breath 7
A win every 6.8 Sprint Cup races. Dec 7 MrTinkertrain24 8
Alternate ways to watch NASCAR race broadcasts Dec 5 RiverMikeRat 1
See all NASCAR Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NASCAR Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Death Penalty
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,730 • Total comments across all topics: 277,321,930

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC