Johnson champion again and on pole for NASCAR stories of the year

There are 2 comments on the Martinsville Bulletin story from 17 hrs ago, titled Johnson champion again and on pole for NASCAR stories of the year.

Making certain the date Nov. 20, 2016 will forever be etched in stock car racing history, Jimmie Johnson stole the lead on the last lap of the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway and captured his seventh NASCAR Cup title, matching a feat only accomplished by Hall of Famers Petty and Earnhardt.

MrTinkertrain24

Since: Jan 15

#1 1 hr ago
Who gives a damn about Jimmie Johnson lol!!
MrTinkertrain24

Since: Jan 15

#2 1 hr ago
All Nascar wants to do is worship Jimmie like he's the second coming of Christ!!
Chicago, IL

