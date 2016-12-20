Johnson champion again and on pole for NASCAR stories of the year
There are 2 comments on the Martinsville Bulletin story from 17 hrs ago, titled Johnson champion again and on pole for NASCAR stories of the year. In it, Martinsville Bulletin reports that:
Making certain the date Nov. 20, 2016 will forever be etched in stock car racing history, Jimmie Johnson stole the lead on the last lap of the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway and captured his seventh NASCAR Cup title, matching a feat only accomplished by Hall of Famers Petty and Earnhardt.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
|
Since: Jan 15
417
Location hidden
|
#1 1 hr ago
Who gives a damn about Jimmie Johnson lol!!
|
Since: Jan 15
417
Location hidden
|
#2 1 hr ago
All Nascar wants to do is worship Jimmie like he's the second coming of Christ!!
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does Jimmie get to 8?
|20 hr
|Orange God
|31
|Who's autograph is this?
|Sun
|orange God
|3
|Retired NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon to drive in...
|Sun
|Orange God
|3
|A win every 6.8 Sprint Cup races.
|Dec 25
|Orange God
|10
|Danica Patrick is 'so sad' and sick of mediocri...
|Dec 25
|Orange God
|6
|For the record, I HATE ...
|Dec 25
|Orange God
|17
|ABC Coverage Sucks (Sep '09)
|Dec 8
|Dog Breath
|7
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC