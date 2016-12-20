John Brouwer Sr., a fixture at Waterford's Speedbowl, killed on the way to the mailbox, family says

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Groton - A local man who was a longtime fixture at the Waterford-New London Speedbowl and a loving father was walking to get the mail on Thursday - his 80th birthday - when he was hit by a passing car , his son said. John Brouwer Sr. was retired from his work at the Speedbowl and as a landscaper, and was living with his son, John, on Crystal Lake Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDay.Com.