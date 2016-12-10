How to Speak Muscle Car: a Glossary F...

How to Speak Muscle Car: a Glossary From AAR to Z/28

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Hot Rod Magazine

A conversation between two muscle car guys can sound positively military, with all the acronyms, slang, codes, and jargon. Imagine how that sounds to others, especially younger types who may be weighing whether the muscle car hobby is the place for them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hot Rod Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NASCAR Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Does Jimmie get to 8? 13 hr Orange God 33
News Johnson champion again and on pole for NASCAR s... 16 hr MrTinkertrain24 4
Who's autograph is this? Dec 25 orange God 3
News Retired NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon to drive in... Dec 25 Orange God 3
A win every 6.8 Sprint Cup races. Dec 25 Orange God 10
News Danica Patrick is 'so sad' and sick of mediocri... Dec 25 Orange God 6
For the record, I HATE ... Dec 25 Orange God 17
See all NASCAR Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NASCAR Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
  1. Climate Change
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Serena Williams
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,334 • Total comments across all topics: 277,451,482

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC