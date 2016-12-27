Hogs go 170 mph at track
Arkansas and Virginia Tech players and coaches got to experience the rush of racing in NASCAR vehicles on Monday as part of Belk Bowl activities at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Groups of four and five at a time got to ride along with drivers from the Richard Petty Driving Experience, who took them around the 1.5 miles oval two or three times at speeds of up to 170 mph.
