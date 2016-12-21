Harrison Burton added to Kyle Busch Motorsports' 2017 NASCAR Truck lineup
NASCAR Next member Harrison Burton is the latest addition to Kyle Busch Motorsports' 2017 lineup in the Camping World Truck Series. On Thursday, KBM announced the 16-year-old son of NASCAR veteran Jeff Burton will drive its No.
