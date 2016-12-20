Gail J. Clifford

Gail J. Clifford

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Free Press

Gail J. Clifford, 69, of Coal City, passed away peacefully Saturday Dec. 24, 2016 at Morris Hospital, with her children by her side. Born Sept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Free Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NASCAR Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Johnson champion again and on pole for NASCAR s... 4 hr MrTinkertrain24 2
Does Jimmie get to 8? 23 hr Orange God 31
Who's autograph is this? Sun orange God 3
News Retired NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon to drive in... Sun Orange God 3
A win every 6.8 Sprint Cup races. Dec 25 Orange God 10
News Danica Patrick is 'so sad' and sick of mediocri... Dec 25 Orange God 6
For the record, I HATE ... Dec 25 Orange God 17
See all NASCAR Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NASCAR Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,774 • Total comments across all topics: 277,403,458

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC