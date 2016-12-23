For a guy denying a Conor McGregor-Fl...

For a guy denying a Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather fight, Dana White is promoting it well

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Washington Post

UFC President Dana White still denies Conor McGregor will ever meet Floyd Mayweather in a boxing ring, but he's warming up to conversation about it. UFC President Dana White ripped into Floyd Mayweather Jr. Thursday night, taking shots at the boxer's height and hands, which White referred to as "peanut brittle."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NASCAR Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Does Jimmie get to 8? 9 hr Orange God 20
News Danica Patrick is 'so sad' and sick of mediocri... Dec 14 Hilton Head 5
Who's autograph is this? Dec 14 WWE CRASHCAR 2016 2
For the record, I HATE ... Dec 9 Wang 15
ABC Coverage Sucks (Sep '09) Dec 8 Dog Breath 7
A win every 6.8 Sprint Cup races. Dec 7 MrTinkertrain24 8
Alternate ways to watch NASCAR race broadcasts Dec 5 RiverMikeRat 1
See all NASCAR Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NASCAR Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Death Penalty
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,730 • Total comments across all topics: 277,321,922

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC