Duane Paul - Dewey' Messmer
Funeral services to celebrate the life of Duane Paul "Dewey" Messmer, 70, a resident of Davenport, will be 6 p.m. Wednesday, December 28, 2016 in the All Faith Chapel at the Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, 614 N. Main Street, downtown Davenport. The family will greet friends from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does Jimmie get to 8?
|4 hr
|Orange God
|31
|Who's autograph is this?
|Sun
|orange God
|3
|Retired NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon to drive in...
|Sun
|Orange God
|3
|A win every 6.8 Sprint Cup races.
|Dec 25
|Orange God
|10
|Danica Patrick is 'so sad' and sick of mediocri...
|Dec 25
|Orange God
|6
|For the record, I HATE ...
|Dec 25
|Orange God
|17
|ABC Coverage Sucks (Sep '09)
|Dec 8
|Dog Breath
|7
