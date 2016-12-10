Drake Kemper joins Devin Jones for Bo...

Drake Kemper joins Devin Jones for Body Motion Racing's 2017 IMSA effort

Bodymotion Racing will be pairing returning driver Devin Jones with Drake Kemper for the 2017 IMSA Contintental Tire SportsCar Challenge Series. Jones, 22, who finished fifth in the series' Street Tuner class with nine top-10s and three top-five finishes, was the top rookie in the ST class a year ago.

Chicago, IL

