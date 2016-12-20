Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s New Year's plans...

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s New Year's plans? Getting married

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s New Year's plans? Getting married Dale Earnhardt Jr. is heading into 2017 as a married man. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2hDX649 Dale Earnhardt Jr. celebrates with his fiancA© Amy Reimann in Victory Lane after winning the Toyotacare 250 at Richmond International Raceway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NASCAR Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Stories of the year: Rockingham Speedway on tra... 16 hr MrTinkertrain24 1
News Johnson champion again and on pole for NASCAR s... 18 hr MrTinkertrain24 6
Does Jimmie get to 8? Dec 29 Orange God 33
Who's autograph is this? Dec 25 orange God 3
News Retired NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon to drive in... Dec 25 Orange God 3
A win every 6.8 Sprint Cup races. Dec 25 Orange God 10
News Danica Patrick is 'so sad' and sick of mediocri... Dec 25 Orange God 6
See all NASCAR Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NASCAR Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,984 • Total comments across all topics: 277,502,094

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC