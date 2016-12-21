Crossing Paths | Feld Supercross and Arenacross Meet at Motofest
Feld Entertainment recently announced the 2017 AMSOIL Arenacross schedule, featuring the race for the coveted Ricky Carmichael Cup. This year's series consists of 14 stops in 13 states, and for the first time ever, the Arenacross series will meet up with the AMA Supercross Series at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia, where both series will share basically the same track on the same weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dirt Rider Magazine.
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does Jimmie get to 8?
|3 hr
|Orange God
|14
|Danica Patrick is 'so sad' and sick of mediocri...
|Dec 14
|Hilton Head
|5
|Who's autograph is this?
|Dec 14
|WWE CRASHCAR 2016
|2
|For the record, I HATE ...
|Dec 9
|Wang
|15
|ABC Coverage Sucks (Sep '09)
|Dec 8
|Dog Breath
|7
|A win every 6.8 Sprint Cup races.
|Dec 7
|MrTinkertrain24
|8
|Alternate ways to watch NASCAR race broadcasts
|Dec 5
|RiverMikeRat
|1
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC