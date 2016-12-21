Crossing Paths | Feld Supercross and ...

Crossing Paths | Feld Supercross and Arenacross Meet at Motofest

Wednesday Dec 21

Feld Entertainment recently announced the 2017 AMSOIL Arenacross schedule, featuring the race for the coveted Ricky Carmichael Cup. This year's series consists of 14 stops in 13 states, and for the first time ever, the Arenacross series will meet up with the AMA Supercross Series at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia, where both series will share basically the same track on the same weekend.

Chicago, IL

