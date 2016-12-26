Controversial Balough heading to hall of fame
Gary Balough, who changed the face of dirt track modified racing with his aerodynamic "Batmobile," heads the all-star class of inductees for the New York State Stock Car Association Hall of Fame.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does Jimmie get to 8?
|22 hr
|Orange God
|29
|Who's autograph is this?
|Sun
|orange God
|3
|Retired NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon to drive in...
|Sun
|Orange God
|3
|A win every 6.8 Sprint Cup races.
|Sun
|Orange God
|10
|Danica Patrick is 'so sad' and sick of mediocri...
|Sun
|Orange God
|6
|For the record, I HATE ...
|Sun
|Orange God
|17
|ABC Coverage Sucks (Sep '09)
|Dec 8
|Dog Breath
|7
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC