College player leaves early for NASCAR
A college football player leaving school early to pursue his dream of being in a professional sport is not unusual. In that regard, Eason Fromayan will not be alone when he departs Georgia Tech following the team's Dec. 31 bowl game with one season of eligibility remaining.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NASCAR Winston Cup Scene.
Comments
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does Jimmie get to 8?
|9 hr
|Orange God
|20
|Danica Patrick is 'so sad' and sick of mediocri...
|Dec 14
|Hilton Head
|5
|Who's autograph is this?
|Dec 14
|WWE CRASHCAR 2016
|2
|For the record, I HATE ...
|Dec 9
|Wang
|15
|ABC Coverage Sucks (Sep '09)
|Dec 8
|Dog Breath
|7
|A win every 6.8 Sprint Cup races.
|Dec 7
|MrTinkertrain24
|8
|Alternate ways to watch NASCAR race broadcasts
|Dec 5
|RiverMikeRat
|1
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC