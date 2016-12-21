Coby's fourth NWMT title is one for the record books
The 37-year-old Milford, Connecticut driver took down a third straight championship on the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour in 2016. Driving for Mike Smeriglio Racing, Coby became the first driver in the modern era to take down three straight series titles.
