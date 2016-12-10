Car freaks hit car show
The darling of the 2017 San Diego International Auto Show that opened yesterday was Ford's new production vehicle, a bright red GT with gull-wing doors that pumps out 600 horsepower with a twin-turbo, 3.5-liter, V-6 engine. "Jay Leno already has one," said a Ford representative.
