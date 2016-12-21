Back to the warmth for round three of...

Back to the warmth for round three of the Asian Le Mans Series

Asian Le Mans Series crossed the halfway mark and the teams are heading for a busy month of January with round three, the four hours of Buriram in Thailand. After a short winter break, the Asian Le Mans Series will be heading to the Chang International Circuit in Buriram, Thailand for the third round of the 2016-2017 series.

Chicago, IL

