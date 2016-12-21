announces official partnership with Race Of Champions
Senior Vice-President of Business Development, Gustavo Roche, announced today that Motorsport.com will partner the Race Of Champions as the event's International Digital Media Partner. The Race of Champions is an annual blue riband event that brings the best drivers from various forms of motorsport from around the world - from Formula 1 to NASCAR and two-wheel championships - together for a weekend of competition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Motorsport.com.
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does Jimmie get to 8?
|3 hr
|Orange God
|14
|Danica Patrick is 'so sad' and sick of mediocri...
|Dec 14
|Hilton Head
|5
|Who's autograph is this?
|Dec 14
|WWE CRASHCAR 2016
|2
|For the record, I HATE ...
|Dec 9
|Wang
|15
|ABC Coverage Sucks (Sep '09)
|Dec 8
|Dog Breath
|7
|A win every 6.8 Sprint Cup races.
|Dec 7
|MrTinkertrain24
|8
|Alternate ways to watch NASCAR race broadcasts
|Dec 5
|RiverMikeRat
|1
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC