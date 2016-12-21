announces official partnership with Race Of Champions

Senior Vice-President of Business Development, Gustavo Roche, announced today that Motorsport.com will partner the Race Of Champions as the event's International Digital Media Partner. The Race of Champions is an annual blue riband event that brings the best drivers from various forms of motorsport from around the world - from Formula 1 to NASCAR and two-wheel championships - together for a weekend of competition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Motorsport.com.