Alex Job Racing revived with Audi GTL...

Alex Job Racing revived with Audi GTLM Endurance Cup program

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: AutoWeek

The team announced a return to the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar championship on Tuesday, even if only in a reduced capacity, confirming a North American Endurance Cup entry for Bill Sweedler, Townsend Bell and Frankie Montecalvo. The three will join forces in an Audi r8 LMS for the four endurance events, including next month's Rolex 24 at Daytona.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoWeek.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NASCAR Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Does Jimmie get to 8? 17 hr Orange God 31
Who's autograph is this? Sun orange God 3
News Retired NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon to drive in... Sun Orange God 3
A win every 6.8 Sprint Cup races. Dec 25 Orange God 10
News Danica Patrick is 'so sad' and sick of mediocri... Dec 25 Orange God 6
For the record, I HATE ... Dec 25 Orange God 17
ABC Coverage Sucks (Sep '09) Dec 8 Dog Breath 7
See all NASCAR Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NASCAR Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,914 • Total comments across all topics: 277,397,389

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC