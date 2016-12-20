2017 AMSOIL Arenacross Teams and Riders Announced
The 2017 AMSOIL Arenacross season is about to kick off and we can all look forward to some returning faces, new riders, and new teams that are joining in on the competition to make this an exciting year. 12 factory supported teams will be heading into the 2017 season and will race in the 14-round battle for the Ricky Carmichael Cup.
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does Jimmie get to 8?
|14 hr
|Orange God
|31
|Who's autograph is this?
|Sun
|orange God
|3
|Retired NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon to drive in...
|Sun
|Orange God
|3
|A win every 6.8 Sprint Cup races.
|Dec 25
|Orange God
|10
|Danica Patrick is 'so sad' and sick of mediocri...
|Dec 25
|Orange God
|6
|For the record, I HATE ...
|Dec 25
|Orange God
|17
|ABC Coverage Sucks (Sep '09)
|Dec 8
|Dog Breath
|7
