2017 AMSOIL Arenacross Teams and Riders Announced

The 2017 AMSOIL Arenacross season is about to kick off and we can all look forward to some returning faces, new riders, and new teams that are joining in on the competition to make this an exciting year. 12 factory supported teams will be heading into the 2017 season and will race in the 14-round battle for the Ricky Carmichael Cup.

