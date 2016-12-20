1988 Ford F-150 McKiller
As owners of McKenzie's Performance Products, Jeff & Kim Quinn know a thing or two about race vehicles. They also know what they like, and apparently what we like too, as their 1988 Ford F-150 is something that dreams are made of.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Four Wheeler.
Comments
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does Jimmie get to 8?
|4 hr
|Orange God
|31
|Who's autograph is this?
|Sun
|orange God
|3
|Retired NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon to drive in...
|Sun
|Orange God
|3
|A win every 6.8 Sprint Cup races.
|Dec 25
|Orange God
|10
|Danica Patrick is 'so sad' and sick of mediocri...
|Dec 25
|Orange God
|6
|For the record, I HATE ...
|Dec 25
|Orange God
|17
|ABC Coverage Sucks (Sep '09)
|Dec 8
|Dog Breath
|7
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC