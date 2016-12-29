10 biggest Arizona high school sports memories of 2016

Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2iJX60a Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald celebrates the game winning touchdown against the Packers in overtime during the NFC Divisional playoff game at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale on Saturday, January 16, 2015. Clemson's head coach Dabo Swinney talks to his team during the College Football Championship game at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Monday, January 11, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.