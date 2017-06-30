God save The Queers

Yesterday Read more: Colorado Springs Independent

The Queers, with Reel Big Fish, The Expendables, Tunnel Vision, The Knock Blockers, The Sleights, Sorry Sweetheart, Might of Henry Imagine notorious punk-rock stalwart Joe Queer sitting alone in a van, parked outside a Rhode Island bar called Patty's Beach Club, and surrounded by throngs of young partiers who look like they just wandered off the set of a low-rent MTV Spring Break . "Our backstage is on a beach, and there's not much privacy," says The Queers frontman, whose band is currently out on tour with mainstream ska-punk act Reel Big Fish.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colorado Springs Independent.

