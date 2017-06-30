007 (Shanty Town) marks 50 years
In the summer of 1967 Desmond Dekker and the Aces' reached number 14 on the UK pop chart with the hit 007 . Produced by Leslie Kong, it became the first rocksteady song to crack the influential UK chart.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11)
|Wed
|Tolerant human
|120
|Hallmark Delivers a 'Christmas Card' (Nov '07)
|May '17
|Sweetiepie
|87
|Mighty Mighty Bosstones - Medium Rare (Jan '08)
|Jan '17
|Tristate News
|3
|Ex SKA Kid from Douglaston Queens NY, Greg Mill...
|Jan '17
|Tristate News
|1
|Music icons Bryan Adams and Madness to play Ede...
|Jan '17
|Maddy
|1
|Criminal syndicate sold $900,000 in pills in on... (Feb '12)
|Aug '16
|Watchful Eye
|5
|This Week's Best Live Music: April 11 to 17 (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jane Lucy Marie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC