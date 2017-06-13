Veritone Sets First Quarter 2017 Earnings Call for Tuesday, June 20, 2017 at 4:30 p.m. ET
Veritone, Inc. , a leading provider of cloud-based artificial intelligence analytics and cognitive solutions, will hold a conference call on Tuesday, June 20, 2017 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.
