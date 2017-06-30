U.S. Navy Aircraft Carrier visits Nova Scotia for first time in nearly 20-years.
"The Buck Stops Here" is the motto of U.S. Navy Carrier Strike Group 10 [CSG-10] and once you step foot upon the flagship of the group, United States Ship [USS] Dwight D. Eisenhower; it's not hard to believe every word of that motto. "What we're targeting is one aircraft per minute, whether it's launching or landing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Add your comments below
Ska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11)
|Jun 7
|Laur
|119
|Hallmark Delivers a 'Christmas Card' (Nov '07)
|May '17
|Sweetiepie
|87
|Mighty Mighty Bosstones - Medium Rare (Jan '08)
|Jan '17
|Tristate News
|3
|Ex SKA Kid from Douglaston Queens NY, Greg Mill...
|Jan '17
|Tristate News
|1
|Music icons Bryan Adams and Madness to play Ede...
|Jan '17
|Maddy
|1
|Criminal syndicate sold $900,000 in pills in on... (Feb '12)
|Aug '16
|Watchful Eye
|5
|This Week's Best Live Music: April 11 to 17 (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jane Lucy Marie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC