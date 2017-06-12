Things to Do This Week: June 12-15

It's a pretty funny week on deck as the city readies itself for the dive headfirst into the deep, delicious waters of Pride. Quincy Jones is in town ! Mike Love is in town ! Craig Robinson brings his blend of smooth and weird to the Helium stage, Neil Hamburger is here to hack all over your eager laps, Aunty Donna pays Portland a visit, and the city's is still trying to find its funniest person for 2017 .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Pordland Mercury.