Things to Do This Week: June 12-15

Things to Do This Week: June 12-15

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 12 Read more: The Pordland Mercury

It's a pretty funny week on deck as the city readies itself for the dive headfirst into the deep, delicious waters of Pride. Quincy Jones is in town ! Mike Love is in town ! Craig Robinson brings his blend of smooth and weird to the Helium stage, Neil Hamburger is here to hack all over your eager laps, Aunty Donna pays Portland a visit, and the city's is still trying to find its funniest person for 2017 .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Pordland Mercury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11) Jun 7 Laur 119
News Hallmark Delivers a 'Christmas Card' (Nov '07) May 30 Sweetiepie 87
News Mighty Mighty Bosstones - Medium Rare (Jan '08) Jan '17 Tristate News 3
Ex SKA Kid from Douglaston Queens NY, Greg Mill... Jan '17 Tristate News 1
News Music icons Bryan Adams and Madness to play Ede... Jan '17 Maddy 1
News Criminal syndicate sold $900,000 in pills in on... (Feb '12) Aug '16 Watchful Eye 5
News This Week's Best Live Music: April 11 to 17 (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jane Lucy Marie 1
See all Ska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ska Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,237 • Total comments across all topics: 282,022,537

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC