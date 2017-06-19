Sounds Around Town with Dave Franklin

Sounds Around Town with Dave Franklin

IF you want to see, and indeed hear, what the indie/alt-rock scene has to offer these days then the place to be tonight is The Victoria, as two of its rising bands take the stage. Elasea and Getrz both offer a taste of what's happening in the regional grassroots end of the spectrum, both blending solid indie chic with alt-rock adrenaline and both ones to watch for the future.

